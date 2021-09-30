Coming VERY Soon!

September 29, 2021 | by The Scoop
Photo by Judith Beermann

Since 2009, we've been bringing you daily news, commentary and stylish ideas. 

 

Now it's time to freshen up the place! 

 

* New design & layout for desktop

* More mobile friendly

* Increased community interaction with videos and survey poll

* Greater showcasing of local businesses and marketing partners

* Easier article searching by authors and subject

* Better navigation by type of content: 

        News

        Calendar

        Homes

        Culture

        Style

        Commentary

 

* #readthedish

