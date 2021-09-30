Coming VERY Soon!
Since 2009, we've been bringing you daily news, commentary and stylish ideas.
Now it's time to freshen up the place!
* New design & layout for desktop
* More mobile friendly
* Increased community interaction with videos and survey poll
* Greater showcasing of local businesses and marketing partners
* Easier article searching by authors and subject
* Better navigation by type of content:
News
Calendar
Homes
Culture
Style
Commentary
* #readthedish
