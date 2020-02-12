Clyde's Valentine's Day Celebration

Photo by clydes.com

Old Ebbitt Grill, The Hamilton, and all Clyde's will be featuring Surf & Turf for Two with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for $150.

Dinner for two includes one bottle of Veuve Clicquot and two surf & turf dinners (beef tenderloin and jumbo lump crab cake).

Should your sitter be booked up or Fridays are too hectic for you, fear not; they're offering the Valentine special Thursday through Sunday!

Reservations available online at Old Ebbitt Grill, The Hamillton, and Clyde's.