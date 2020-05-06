Clyde's Continues to Serve Us

Photo by clydes.com

Here’s the latest on how Clyde’s Restaurant Group is here to serve us:

Mother’s Day

Family-style meals (for 2-3 or 4-5 people) are now available to order for curbside pickup at all Clyde’s, Old Ebbitt Grill, and The Hamilton.

Menu options include traditional favorites like ham, beef tenderloin, and crab cakes to brunch items like quiche with yogurt parfait and coffee cake. Drink kits, specially priced wines, additional side dishes, and a flower bouquet are also available for purchase.

All orders come with a complimentary blank Mother’s Day card that can be filled out at home. Limit your trips out and stay safe. Advance orders only, orders must be placed by May 6th.

(Photo by: clydes.com)

Carryout

Carryout business continues to grow & evolve. All Clyde’s, Old Ebbitt Grill, and The Hamilton are available for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery.

(Photo by: clydes.com)

Lobster

Lobster special arrived early this year. All locations have 1 ¼ pound lobsters from Douty Brothers in Maine for $21.99 available daily for carryout, while supplies last.

Market Pantry

Menus now feature household items such as flour, active yeast, disposable gloves, and hand sanitizer—a great way to add an item or two to your lunch or dinner menu. Again, limit your trips out and stay safe.

(Photo by: clydes.com)

Made with Grace

Handmade, reusable, and washable masks are now available for purchase from our Market Pantry. 100% of the proceeds go the Clyde’s Restaurant Employee Assistance Fund. Eight-year-old Gracie started sewing masks for Clyde’s employees. She kept at it and put masks out on a table outside our house in NW DC free for neighbors. Grace later enlisted the help of her friend, seven-year-old Bella Barongan (daughter of CRG VP of HR), and is now selling the masks online (via Clyde’s carryout). They sell out quickly and are restocked each Monday. The girls have raised over $4,000 for the fund so far. Fabric donations are now coming in from all around the Clyde’s family with mothers, aunts, and godmothers of Clyde’s employees all helping out.

(Photo by: clydes;com)

Food It Forward

Since launching their meal program in late-March, they have served over 14,000 meals. The program has expanded to Maryland and Virginia and is now providing meals to frontline healthcare workers in addition to communities in need.

Virtual Happy Hours

A big part of their saloon culture is enjoying live music. Most of their restaurants offer free live music throughout the week. They continue to support local musicians and try to virtually get together with our temporarily laid-off employees and regulars with virtual happy hours. The Hamilton Loft, Clyde’s, and The Tombs are all streaming free music on Facebook or Instagram.