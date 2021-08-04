Classical Pianist Lang Lang at Kennedy Center Sept. 18

August 4, 2021 | by Fondue Pot
Photo by Lang Lang via Facebook
Enjoy an evening with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center Saturday, September 18, 2021.

 

Often called the “international rock star” of classical music, few pianists generate as much excitement as Lang Lang. Under the baton of renowned conductor Thomas Wilkins, the classical-crossover icon joins the NSO to perform Beethoven’s intensely dramatic Third Piano Concerto—an evening sure to thrill longtime fans and win legions of new ones.

 

Purchase tickets here.

