A Classic Blue ARTECHOUSE Experience

Photo by ARTECHOUSE via Facebook

ARTECHOUSE closes out 2020 by focusing on Pantone’s Color of the Year: Classic Blue.

This new exhibit, which runs through January 3, 2021, dives into blue’s connection with earth, crystals and adventure through a wondrous castle.

Discover creative curiosities in each room as you learn more about your surroundings and yourself. Submerge yourself in the sights, sounds and sensations of Classic Blue.

Please review ARTECHOUSE’s COVID-19 procedures before purchasing your ticket to this immersive experience.

ARTECHOUSE is located at 1238 Maryland Avenue SW.