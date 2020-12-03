Christmas Eve at Al Dente

Photo by aldentedc.com Mezza Rigatoni

Al Dente offers a pre-fixe menu for dine in or pre-order for pick up from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm for $39.95 per person.



Appetizer choices include “Romaine Salad” with anchovies, crouton, garlic, poached egg, and parmesan cheese; signature Al Dente-style meatballs; “Fried Zucchini Flowers” stuffed with ricotta, mint and lemon; and more.

Entrée choices include “Calamarata” with squid, shrimp, mussels and clams in a spicy-cherry tomatoes sauce; “Lemon Chicken” with roasted potatoes and carrots’ “Mezzi Rigatoni” with cream and black truffle sauce, pancetta and fried leeks; “Veal Scalloppini” with leeks, fontina cheese, portobello mushrooms and marsala sauce; and more.

For dessert, choices include “Pecan Tarte” with warm caramel and vanilla gelato; “Panna Cotta;” “Tiramisu” and more.

Guests can pre-order for pick up by emailing info@aldentedc.com. To view the full menu and make a reservation, visit Al Dente.