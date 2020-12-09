Christmas at Brasserie Liberté

Photo by libertedc.com Ile Flotante

Brasserie Liberté is open on Christmas Eve from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. and Christmas Day from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. To celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Liberté offers a three course pre-fixe menu for dine in or pre-order for pick-up for $54.95.The cut off for pre-ordering for pick up is December 22nd at 5:00 pm.

Appetizer choices include “Chestnut Soup” with Ruby Port, Bacon and Rosemary Cream; “Country Pâté” with Cornichons, Frisée Salad, Grain Mustard; and more! Entrée choices include "Cassoulet” with Confit Duck, Pork Belly, Toulouse Sausage, Flageolet Beans, and Herbed Bread Crumbs; “Coq Au Vin” with Pee Wee Potatoes, Mushrooms, Baby Carrots, Pearl Onions, Parsnip Puree, Bacon Lardons, and Red Wine Jus (GF); “Ratatouille Provençale” with Pommes Anna, Ricotta Stuffed Squash Blossoms, Pickled Beech Mushrooms, Saffron Pickled Cauliflower, and Tomato Consommé (V, GF); and more!

For guests who opt to indulge in “Beef Wellington” with Chestnut Compote, Lardons and Truffle Madeira or “Filet Mignon Steak Frites” with a Petite Salad, Sauce Bordelaise, and Frites there is a $15 up charge. Dessert choices include “Ile Flotante” with Meringue, Crème Anglaise, and Passion Fruit Gelée; “Chocolate Pot De Créme” with Vanilla Whipped Cream; and more!

To make a reservation, guests can visit OpenTable or call 202.878.8404.

To pre-order for pick up, guests can email info@libertedc.com. The cut off for pre-ordering for pick up is December 22nd at 5:00 pm.

To view the full menu, please visit Brasserie Liberté