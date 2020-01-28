Chocolate and Wine Tasting at Dumbarton House

Photo by dumbartonhouse.org

Just in Time for Valentine's Day!

Spend February 13th from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Dumbarton House with artisan chocolatier Jenny White of Swoon Chocolates. Learn about the origins of chocolate in American food culture with Dumbarton House’s new exhibition, Pick Your Poison. Then enjoy a curated tasting of small batch, exclusive chocolates with globally inspired flavors complimented by federal period style wines.



Each ticket includes a sweet gift to take home.

Click here for tickets.