Chesapeake Film Festival Goes Virtual Oct. 1-4

Photo by chesapeakefilmfestival.com

This year’s Chesapeake Film Festival will be VIRTUAL and be held on Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4. You will have access to all 48 films during that four-day period. For more information about this year’s exciting line-up of films and to register, click here.

Founded in 2008, it is the mission of the Chesapeake Film Festival to entertain, enrich and inspire by bringing the finest in narrative, documentary and short film to the Chesapeake Bay community.

The films showcased are broadly focused to illuminate both the diversity and universality of the human condition. They believe that films can affect positive change, and through this medium, individuals and communities can gain a greater understanding of themselves and the world. The Chesapeake Film Festival serves to stimulate, educate and empower.