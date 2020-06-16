Celebrate Summer Solstice with Classical Music
Enjoy music from cathedrals across the country: San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington DC on June 20, 2020.
In partnership with San Francisco Opera, St. James Cathedral in Chicago, Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, and the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., this concert features musical performances recorded in each cathedral.
The name “TILT” references the tilt of the sun at solstice, and a different angle on classical music. Join the celebration of light and music, and cathedrals as centers of art and solace in difficult times
Experience beautiful music in beautiful settings on the longest day of the year.
In memory of Paul Crane Dorfman (1939-2018)
Special Thanks:
Jane and Peter Carpenter
Valerie Crane Dorfman
Matthew Shilvock, San Francisco Opera
The Very Rev. Dominic Barrington, dean, St. James Cathedral
The Rt. Rev. Clifton Daniel, dean, Cathedral of St. John the Divine
The Very Rev. Randolph Hollerith, dean, Washington National Cathedral
Purchase ticket for $5 and select a time to listen here.
