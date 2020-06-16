Celebrate Summer Solstice with Classical Music

June 15, 2020 | by Watched Pot
Photo by Grace Cathedral

Enjoy music from cathedrals across the country: San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington DC on June 20, 2020.

 

In partnership with San Francisco Opera, St. James Cathedral in Chicago, Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, and the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., this concert features musical performances recorded in each cathedral. 

 

The name “TILT” references the tilt of the sun at solstice, and a different angle on classical music. Join the celebration of light and music, and cathedrals as centers of art and solace in difficult times

 

Experience beautiful music in beautiful settings on the longest day of the year.

 

In memory of Paul Crane Dorfman (1939-2018)

 

Special Thanks:

Jane and Peter Carpenter

Valerie Crane Dorfman

Matthew Shilvock, San Francisco Opera

 

The Very Rev. Dominic Barrington, dean, St. James Cathedral

The Rt. Rev. Clifton Daniel, dean, Cathedral of St. John the Divine

The Very Rev. Randolph Hollerith, dean, Washington National Cathedral

 

Purchase ticket for $5 and select a time to listen here.

