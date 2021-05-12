Carpe Librum in Georgetown May 16

Photo by Carpe Librum DC

Carpe Librum is selling high-quality, gently-used books in Georgetown's Chase Bank parking lot (3217 P Street NW) on Sunday, May 16th from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.

Browse thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records, all on sale for under $6. Carpe Librum is a donation-based used bookstore benefiting the DC nonprofit Turning the Page.

There's something for everyone at this sale: children's books, teen reads, brand-new bestsellers in amazing condition, classic vintage hardbacks, and more.

Masks are required. Contactless payment available: payment via e-pay methods such as Apple Pay or credit card is accepted. Checkout will be no-contact and social distancing will be practiced during browsing.

Interested in volunteering at this event? Contact Phebe at pminer@turningthepage.org

