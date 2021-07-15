Carpe Librum in Georgetown July 18

July 15, 2021 | by Guest Plate
Tags:
Photo by Carpe Librum DC

Browse thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records, all on sale for under $6 at the Chase Bank parking lot at Wisconsin & P Streets from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 18th. 

 

Carpe Librum is a donation-based used bookstore benefiting the DC nonprofit Turning the Page.

 

There's something for everyone at this sale: children's books, teen reads, brand-new bestsellers in amazing condition, classic vintage hardbacks, and more!

 

Masks preferred. Contactless payment available: payment via e-pay methods such as Apple Pay or credit card is accepted. Checkout will be no-contact and social distancing will be practiced during browsing.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.