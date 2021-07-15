Carpe Librum in Georgetown July 18

Photo by Carpe Librum DC

Browse thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records, all on sale for under $6 at the Chase Bank parking lot at Wisconsin & P Streets from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 18th.

Carpe Librum is a donation-based used bookstore benefiting the DC nonprofit Turning the Page.

There's something for everyone at this sale: children's books, teen reads, brand-new bestsellers in amazing condition, classic vintage hardbacks, and more!

Masks preferred. Contactless payment available: payment via e-pay methods such as Apple Pay or credit card is accepted. Checkout will be no-contact and social distancing will be practiced during browsing.