CAG Picnic at Rose Park Sept. 19

Citizens Association of Georgetown invites you and your friends on Sunday, September 19, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Rose Park Recreation Center for a fun-filled afternoon and community picnic.

Bring your own picnic or purchase your meal from delicious food trucks by Schmaltz Bros, Giacomo's Brick Oven Pizza, and more.

Enjoy lawn games, arts and crafts, balloon art, and other family-friendly activities. Come out for free give-a-ways, story-time with the MPD, and view the officer's vehicle.

Everyone is welcome!

This event is sponsored by Compass Real Estate.

Rose Park Recreation Center is located at 2609 Dumbarton Street in Georgetown.