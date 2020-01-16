CAG Meeting on Homeless Jan. 22

On Wednesday, January 22nd, the Citizens Association of Georgetown will kick off its 2020 community meeting series with a focus on people living without shelter. They have invited experts from the DC government and local nonprofits to brief us on how to deal with challenges of the unhoused as well as current DC policies and programs addressing the issue, the specific situation in Georgetown, and current and future directions for our local homeless services organization - The Georgetown Ministry Center.

People are experiencing homelessness for a variety of reasons; every human deserves respect, effective mental health treatment, and the chance to secure adequate and affordable housing. Residents and local business owners will have an opportunity to learn more, to ask questions and to share thoughts on practical contributions we all can make. The meeting will take place from 7:00 - 8:00 pm (reception starting at 6:30) at Grace Episcopal Church at 1041 Wisconsin Avenue NW.

If possible, please bring a new hat, scarf or pair of warm gloves to donate.

A collection box will be located at the entrance of the meeting.

Thank you!