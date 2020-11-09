CAG Community Meeting Nov. 17

November 9, 2020 | by Hot Dish
Photo by cagtown.org

Join friends and neighbors November 17, 2020 for an inside look at the Supreme Court and the rich history between the nation's highest court and Georgetown.

Register here to participate in the Zoom meeting.

