Photo by amazon.com

To celebrate Black History Month, please join Citizens Association of Georgetown’s (CAG) February Meeting February 16, 2021 starting at 6:30 pm via Zoom.

Enjoy a conversation with author, Chris Myers Asch, moderated by Neville Waters III, as they discuss his prize-winning book, Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation's Capital.

Chris Myers Asch teaches history at Colby College part-time and runs the Capital Area New Mainers Project. He is the author of The Senator and the Sharecropper: The Freedom Struggles of James O. Eastland and Fannie Lou Hamer and the co-author of Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation's Capital.

A sixth-generation Washingtonian, moderator Mr. Neville Waters III has resided in Georgetown for over 60 years. Currently, he is the President of the foundation that supports the Mount Zion Female Union Band Society Cemetery where he works to restore, maintain, and extend the legacy of the cemetery and the contributions of black people in Georgetown.

Register here.