CAG Annual Meeting Sept. 22

Photo by cagtown.org

Join the Citizens Association of Georgetown (CAG) Tuesday, September 22nd at 6:30 pm for their annual meeting, and get an update on what’s going on in Georgetown and where things are headed.

The event will be about an hour. Both Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward 2 Council Member Brooke Pinto will give taped presentations. The Mayor will be answering questions that were submitted.

You will hear from Public Safety and Trees and other CAG Committees.

Access the meeting using the following link. https://vimeo.com/459385977.

*Please note, this link will not be active until 6:30 PM on Tuesday.*