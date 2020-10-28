BYO Yoga Mat to NBM Nov. 8

Photo by nbm.org

Join the first yoga class since the National Building Museum (NBM) closed for the pandemic on November 8, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Register here.

This all-level yoga class under the colossal, 75-foot-tall Corinthian columns will be a special opportunity to have the entire Great Hall (practically) to yourself! ONLY 30 TICKETS are available for this event (the Great Hall can accommodate 500 yoga mats), so there will be plenty of room to spread out.

Attendees are required to wear a face mask when arriving and until they are on their mats. Yogis may practice with or without a mask.

If you are feeling unwell or feverish, please do not attend.

BYO yoga mat, we will not have any to loan.

The NBM is located just four blocks from the National Mall, directly across the street from the Judiciary Square Metro (Red Line).

All are welcome-the class is open to brand new and seasoned yogis alike! No previous yoga experience required. Please purchase tickets in advance and BYO yoga mat.