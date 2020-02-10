On Breaking the Retirement Mold at St. John's Church Feb. 27th

Photo by georgetown-village.org

Georgetown Village will be hosting Breaking the Retirement Mold on February 27 at 6:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Georgetown.

Seniors today are living healthier and longer, presenting them with more opportunities to continue to work after full-time employment and finding new ways to contribute to their communities.

Join them for a panel moderated by Georgetown Village Board Member Bill Plante, to include Jewell Vinson of AARP; Barbara Hall, Georgetown Village Board Member and Carol Kelly, Georgetown Village Board member, who have reinvented their lives and will share their experiences.

Registration is required at 202.999.8988 or lynn@georgetown-village.org.