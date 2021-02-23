Brasserie Liberte and Los Cuates This #TakeOutTuesday

Brasserie Liberte: "We opened Brasserie Liberté on Prospect Street because it is essentially the gateway to Georgetown University. We want to be the go to place for students, neighbors, office employees and the entire DMV community.” Brasserie Liberte will offer a pot de creme au chocolate to guests who purchase an entree and mention #GeoergetownTOT

(Photo by: loscuatesrestaurant.com)

Sergio Dario Kehl, Los Cuates: "After high school and having a hard time paying for college in my homeland Argentina, I decided to come to the USA and started working at Mexican restaurants. There I found Luis E. Merchan, from Ecuador who became my partner and my Cuate! Los Cuates literally means the twins, but it can also mean best friends. I am proud to work in Georgetown.” Los Cuates will offer a free guacamole with a purchase of $50 or more.