Brasserie Liberte and Los Cuates This #TakeOutTuesday
February 22, 2021 | by Watched Pot
Photo by libertedc.com
On Tuesday, February 23rd, we have selected Brasserie Liberte and Los Cuates for #TakeOutTuesday.
Brasserie Liberte: "We opened Brasserie Liberté on Prospect Street because it is essentially the gateway to Georgetown University. We want to be the go to place for students, neighbors, office employees and the entire DMV community.” Brasserie Liberte will offer a pot de creme au chocolate to guests who purchase an entree and mention #GeoergetownTOT
Sergio Dario Kehl, Los Cuates: "After high school and having a hard time paying for college in my homeland Argentina, I decided to come to the USA and started working at Mexican restaurants. There I found Luis E. Merchan, from Ecuador who became my partner and my Cuate! Los Cuates literally means the twins, but it can also mean best friends. I am proud to work in Georgetown.” Los Cuates will offer a free guacamole with a purchase of $50 or more.
We have also created a weekly give away to help us track our impact and thank you for participating. After you order your take out, enter the giveaway here and you could win a bottle of wine from one of our local liquor stores, gift cards from local bakeries, or other local businesses. Giveaway sponsored by the Nancy Taylor Bubes Group of Washington Fine Properties. Congratulations to the Baine’s on O Street, our winners of last week’s raffle and thank you to them for being loyal #GeorgetownTOT supporters! Adorable picture below of their daughter at Pizzeria Paradiso two weeks ago.
Please see more information (including interviews with the owners + chefs of all our selected restaurants) here:
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment