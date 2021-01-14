Brasserie Liberté Open for MLK Day Brunch

January 14, 2021 | by Mixing Bowl
Tags:
Photo by libertedc.com

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday January 18, 2021 at Brasserie Liberté!

 

The brunch menu features the "Eggs Benedict" with Thyme-Rosemary Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Home Fries, and a Petite Salad for $16.95; the "Steak and Eggs" with Marinated Hanger Steak, Piperade, Salsa Brava, Poached Egg, Petite Salad, and Home Fries (GF) for $22.95; "Avocado Toast" with Sundried-Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Frisée, Poached Eggs, Thick-Cut Sourdough, and Home Fries (V) for $16.95 and "Liberté Classic Burger" with 8oz Burger, Caramelized Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, American Cheese, Garlic Aoili, Brioche Bun, and Frites  for $15.95.

 

Guests can indulge in champagne specials, which includes a "Mimosa Kit" consisting of a bottle of house sparkling wine with seasonal juices for the table for $35. Specials also include the choice of a bucket of mini bottles (4) of Le Grand Courtâge Rosé for $40 or a bottle of Bottle of Veuve “Yellow Label” for $75.

 

View the full menu here. To make a reservation for the patio, guests can visit OpenTable or call 202.878.8404.

 

Brasserie Liberté  is located at 3251 Prospect Street in Georgetown.

