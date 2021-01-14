Brasserie Liberté Open for MLK Day Brunch

Photo by libertedc.com

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday January 18, 2021 at Brasserie Liberté!

The brunch menu features the "Eggs Benedict" with Thyme-Rosemary Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Home Fries, and a Petite Salad for $16.95; the "Steak and Eggs" with Marinated Hanger Steak, Piperade, Salsa Brava, Poached Egg, Petite Salad, and Home Fries (GF) for $22.95; "Avocado Toast" with Sundried-Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Frisée, Poached Eggs, Thick-Cut Sourdough, and Home Fries (V) for $16.95 and "Liberté Classic Burger" with 8oz Burger, Caramelized Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, American Cheese, Garlic Aoili, Brioche Bun, and Frites for $15.95.

Guests can indulge in champagne specials, which includes a "Mimosa Kit" consisting of a bottle of house sparkling wine with seasonal juices for the table for $35. Specials also include the choice of a bucket of mini bottles (4) of Le Grand Courtâge Rosé for $40 or a bottle of Bottle of Veuve “Yellow Label” for $75.

View the full menu here. To make a reservation for the patio, guests can visit OpenTable or call 202.878.8404.

Brasserie Liberté is located at 3251 Prospect Street in Georgetown.