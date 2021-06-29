Photo by libertedc.com Liberte Steak and Eggs

Brasserie Liberté celebrates the 4th of July with three days of brunch from July 3rd through July 5th.

(Photo by: libertedc.com) Croque Monsieur Liberte

In honor of the holiday, the brasserie offers “Red, White and Blue Mimosa Kits” with patriotic juices and a bottle of sparkling wine for $35. Guests can anticipate brunch favorites such as, “Croque Monsieur” with Marinated Ham, Gruyère, Mornay, Pain de Mie, and Petite Salad; “Steak and Eggs” with Marinated Hanger Steak, Piperade, Salsa Brava, Poached Egg, Petite Salad, and Home Fries (GF); “Avocado Toast” with Sundried-Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Frisée, Poached Eggs, Thick-Cut Sourdough, and Home Fries (V); and more!

Brunch is available on Saturday July 3rd and Sunday July 4th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. On Monday, July 5th guests can enjoy brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with dinner service to follow. Reservations are available on OpenTable or by calling 202.878.8404.