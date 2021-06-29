Brasserie Liberté Celebrates The 4th of July
Brasserie Liberté celebrates the 4th of July with three days of brunch from July 3rd through July 5th.
In honor of the holiday, the brasserie offers “Red, White and Blue Mimosa Kits” with patriotic juices and a bottle of sparkling wine for $35. Guests can anticipate brunch favorites such as, “Croque Monsieur” with Marinated Ham, Gruyère, Mornay, Pain de Mie, and Petite Salad; “Steak and Eggs” with Marinated Hanger Steak, Piperade, Salsa Brava, Poached Egg, Petite Salad, and Home Fries (GF); “Avocado Toast” with Sundried-Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Frisée, Poached Eggs, Thick-Cut Sourdough, and Home Fries (V); and more!
Brunch is available on Saturday July 3rd and Sunday July 4th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. On Monday, July 5th guests can enjoy brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with dinner service to follow. Reservations are available on OpenTable or by calling 202.878.8404.
