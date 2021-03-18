Book Hill in Bloom March 20-April 11

Photo by ella-rue.com

Georgetown is celebrating DC’s cherry blossom season with a new Book Hill in Bloom promotional event, March 20 – April 11.

More than 25 small businesses on upper Wisconsin Avenue are participating by decorating their storefronts with pink and cherry blossom-themed decorations, offering special promotions, and donating prizes for an enter-to-win drawing.

(Photo by: Cory Oberndorfer)

From pink martinis and cherry pastries, to cherry blossom manicures and 50% off jewelry, Book Hill is opening its doors for a new season in Georgetown.

For more infomration, click here.