Book Hill in Bloom March 20-April 11

March 18, 2021 | by Soo Saucy
Tags:
Photo by ella-rue.com

Georgetown is celebrating DC’s cherry blossom season with a new Book Hill in Bloom promotional event, March 20 – April 11. 

 

More than 25 small businesses on upper Wisconsin Avenue are participating by decorating their storefronts with pink and cherry blossom-themed decorations, offering special promotions, and donating prizes for an enter-to-win drawing.

(Photo by: Cory Oberndorfer)

From pink martinis and cherry pastries, to cherry blossom manicures and 50% off jewelry, Book Hill is opening its doors for a new season in Georgetown.

 

For more infomration, click here.

  • Cory Oberndorfer

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.