Book Hill in Bloom March 20-April 11
Georgetown is celebrating DC’s cherry blossom season with a new Book Hill in Bloom promotional event, March 20 – April 11.
More than 25 small businesses on upper Wisconsin Avenue are participating by decorating their storefronts with pink and cherry blossom-themed decorations, offering special promotions, and donating prizes for an enter-to-win drawing.
From pink martinis and cherry pastries, to cherry blossom manicures and 50% off jewelry, Book Hill is opening its doors for a new season in Georgetown.
