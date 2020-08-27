Blood and Strikes: American Labor in the 20th Century

Photo by Lee-Fendall House

Learn about the bloody and controversial struggle for worker's rights in 20th century America.

From deadly mine explosions to wartime strikes, the history of the 20th century American labor movement is full of violence and controversy. This Labor Day weekend, explore the struggle for worker's rights at the home of one of its most powerful spokesmen, John L. Lewis.

For your safety and for those around you, face masks are required. The tour is limited to 10 participants.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $10 per person. Members of Lee-Fendall House are free but must call or email to make a reservation 703.548.1789 or contact@leefendallhouse.org.

