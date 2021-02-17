Black Georgetown Community History Project: Family Archive Feb. 19

Photo by tudorplace.org

Explore Georgetown’s Black history and learn how to preserve your own family photographs, documents and more February 19, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Register here for this virtual event.

Curators, collections managers, and other experts from Dumbarton House, Georgetown University and Tudor Place Historic House & Garden will share tips and techniques while they explore the family collection of Neville Waters, a sixth-generation Georgetown resident and the current president of Mt. Zion – Female Union Band Society Historic Memorial Park, Inc.

This free, virtual community program is organized by Dumbarton House, Georgetown Heritage, Mt. Zion – Female Union Band Society Historic Memorial Park, Inc. and Tudor Place Historic House & Garden.

First in a series

You will be sent a link to ZOOM with instructions, meeting ID and password via email one day before the event.