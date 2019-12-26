Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet at Dumbarton

Photo by dumbartonconcerts.org Daniel Stabrawa, violin / Matthew Hunter, viola / Knut Weber, cello / Markus Groh, piano

Enjoy an evening of classical music, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dumbarton United Methodist Church (3133 Dumbarton Street in Georgetown) starting at 8:00 pm.

The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet is one of the few existing ensembles of this instrumentation, in contrast to the more usual configuration, the string Quartet. This ensemble has existed as a Berlin Philharmonic chamber music ensemble since 1985, and unites three permanent members of the orchestra, concertmaster Daniel Stabrawa, violist Matthew Hunter, and cellist Knut Weber, with renowned concert pianist Markus Groh.

The four musicians are committed to representing the standard repertoire of classical, romantic, and modern works.

FRANK BRIDGE (1879-1941) Phantasy Quartet

DANNY ELFMAN (b. 1953) Piano Quartet

RICHARD STRAUSS (1864-1949) Piano Quartet

Tickets ordered within 7 days of the performance will be held at the box office: please do not select the mailing option.

Purchase tickets here.

All programs and dates are subject to change.

Seniors must be 65 or older. | All sales are final. No refunds. No exchanges.