A History of France's National Day

Photo by ©Gallica/BNF "Prise de la Bastille" by Jean-Pierre Houël (1789)

Learn about the history and the present culture of France’s National Day.

“Is it a revolt? No, sire, it is a revolution!”

Hop on a time-machine and go back to July 14, 1789 with special guest Gary Girod of the ‘French History Podcast’.

Explore & understand the series of events leading up to the storming of the ‘Bastille’ and how it forever changed the tides of history.

Learn about the profound social effect of France’s National Day post-WWI and the present-day celebrations on the Champs-Élysées.

Watch the podcast here.