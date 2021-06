Bastille Day French Alps Celebration

Photo by Comité Tricolore

On Friday, July 16, 2021 experience the beautiful region "La Savoie” in the heart of the French Alps at the French Embassy from 7:00 to 10:00 pm.

Enjoy a delicious selection of dishes curated by the best local chefs, participate in our silent auction filled with wonderful items and sip a glass of wine while listening to some fantastic live music.

Champagne Welcome

Seated Exclusive Dinner with Wine included.

Live Band until 10pm.

Operette Act curated by Maestro Julien BĂ©nichou, Music Director of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra.

Dress Code: Cocktail Attire.

You will enjoy local specialty dishes unique to the Alps Region and the event will feature a special Offenbach Operette Act.

Purchase tickets here.

The Embassy of France is located at 4101 Reservoir Road in Georgetown.