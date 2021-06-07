Bastille Day French Alps Celebration

June 7, 2021 | by Guest Plate
Photo by Comité Tricolore

On Friday, July 16, 2021 experience the beautiful region "La Savoie” in the heart of the French Alps at the French Embassy from 7:00 to 10:00 pm.

 

Enjoy a delicious selection of dishes curated by the best local chefs, participate in our silent auction filled with wonderful items and sip a glass of wine while listening to some fantastic live music.

  • Champagne Welcome
  • Seated Exclusive Dinner with Wine included.
  • Live Band until 10pm.
  • Operette Act curated by Maestro Julien Bénichou, Music Director of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra.
  • Dress Code: Cocktail Attire.

You will enjoy local specialty dishes unique to the Alps Region and the event will feature a special Offenbach Operette Act.

 

Purchase tickets here.

 

The Embassy of France is located at 4101 Reservoir Road in Georgetown.

