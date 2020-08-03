Baby Goat Yoga. Yes, That's a Thing.

August 3, 2020 | by Espresso Cup
Photo by yogawithgoatsmd.com

It really is August! Isn't it time for a break from streaming and zooming and bread baking? 

(Photo by: yogawithgoatsmd.com)

Roll up your mat, put on your mask and take a road trip to Nokesville, Arlington, Falls Church or Ashton. 

Yoga With Goats Maryland is back to help you unwind and safely cuddle!

Begun in 2017,Yoga with Goats Maryland is a community of friends offering fun and joy on farms where the goats are born and raised as pets.

(Photo by: yogawithgoatsmd.com)

Check the schedule and sign up here.

 

 

 

 

 

