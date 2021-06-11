Arts Club Evening With Peter Rosenstein and 'Milk' June 15

Photo by themoviedb.org/movie/10139-milk

The Arts Club of Washington and Emmy-awarded producer Todd Clark invite you to a reception and film screening on June 15, 2021 starting at 6:00 pm.

(Photo by: Washington Blade) Peter Rosenstein

Curated and hosted by Todd Clark, the evening is part of a 10-week series exploring community, especially in post-pandemic America.

Journalist Peter Rosenstein of Washington Blade and The Georgetown Dish is the invited speaker for the evening who will introduce Milk, the biographical film on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Mil, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.

This event is free for Arts Club Members, $10 for general public. Screening and reception in outdoor patio courtyard.

Register online here.

Contact todd@theDCPlace.com for free guest VIP access.

The Arts Club of Washington is located at 2017 I Street, NW.