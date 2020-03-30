April's Pink Full Moon: Social Distancing Approved

Photo by almanac.com

The April full moon is commonly referred to as the Pink Moon, taking its name from a pink herb moss that flowers at this time of year.

April’s full moon occurs after the March equinox, making it the first full moon of spring and the Paschal Full Moon. The Paschal Full Moon is the full moon that determines the date of Easter. April’s full moon will be closer to earth than other super moons, making it the biggest and brightest full moon of 2020.

This year, Tuesday, April 7 is when you’ll see April’s full Pink Moon visible after sunset and it will reach peak illumination at 10:35 pm EDT.