Apply Now: GMS Emergency Bridge-the-Gap Grant

Georgetown Main Street recognizes the need for an immediate cash infusion for the small businesses along the corridor during the COVID-19 crisis. The GMS Board has approved $40,000 for this emergency relief fund.

The online application goes live on Monday, April 13 at 10:00 am and closes on Wednesday April 15 at 6:00 pm. Grant recipients will be notified Thursday, April 16. Checks will be mailed by Friday, April 17.

Eligibility Requirements:

For-Profit and Non-Profit consumer-facing small retail businesses within the Georgetown Main Street corridor are invited to apply. (This category includes restaurants, cafes, salons, etc.) To determine whether your small business falls within the corridor, enter your address here.

Ineligible Businesses:

Franchises or business with multiple locations



Auto and auto body repair or sales



Banks



Home-based business



Hotel



Government entities



Businesses less than 1 year in operation

Download the GMS Emergency Bridge-The-Gap one-pager here.

If you have questions about the eligibility of your business or about the application, please contact info@georgetownmainstreet.com.