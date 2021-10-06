Photo by Italian Cultural Institute James McNeill Whistler

The Embassy of Italy and the Italian Cultural Institute, in collaboration with the Smithsonian American Art Museum invite you to an online preview of Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano. Presented by curator Crawford Alexander Mann III, this splendid exhibition is the first comprehensive examination of the American Grand Tour to Venice in the late nineteenth century.

The spectacle of Venice and its rich history as a glassmaking capital inspired much of the experimentation of American painters such as John Singer Sargent and James McNeill Whistler, and scores of artists who followed in their footsteps.

Featuring more than 150 objects, the exhibition offers a selection of glass vessels in conversation with paintings, watercolors, and prints by the many talented American artists who found inspiration in Venice. This juxtaposition reveals the impact of Italian glass on American art, literature, design theory, and science education, as well as ideas at the time about gender, labor, and class relations.

WHEN: October 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET)

WHERE: Zoom Webinar

EVENT LANGUAGE: English