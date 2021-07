Photo by amaami.com

A new Japanese pop-up is open at 3210 Grace Street in Georgetown through August 18, 2021 from 12:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The menu features weekly specials.

AMA AMI is a DC based food service that practices Edomae style sushi, using a dry-aging technique. They offer in-home sushi counter experiences, chirashi bowls to-go, and turtle shaped cream puffs.