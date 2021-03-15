Photo by aldentedc.com

Al Dente celebrates Easter from 11:30 a.m to 8:30 p.m. with a three course prix-fixe menu for $39.95 per person. For the first course, guests can select the Al Dente-style Meatballs or “Roasted Beet Salad” with Baby Arugula, Buffalo Mozzarella, Grapefruit, Pine Nuts, and Mustard Vinaigrette (gf-vg).Entree choices include the choice of “Fettuccine Alla Bolognese” with traditional Bolognese meat sauce; “Calamarata” with Squid, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, and Basil; “Farro Tagliatelle” with Whole-Wheat Pasta with Sweet Cherry Tomato Sauce and Basil; or “Grilled Branzino” with sautéed spinach with garlic and salsa verde (gf). For dessert, guests can select “Panna Cotta” with saffron sauce or “Cannolis.” Al Dente is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Al Dente is located at 3201 New Mexico Ave NW.