AFDC Presents Pioneer French Filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché' Jan.24

Photo by Alliance Française de Washington Alice Guy-Blaché

Following their first French-language Film Festival in November 2019, about Women Filmmakers, Alliance Française de Washington (AFDC) presents a fabulous documentary about Alice Guy-Blanché, the first-ever French woman movie director, a “pivotal figure in the history of film” who single-handedly invented narrative cinema and many cinema techniques, such as colorizing and synchronized sound. Directed by Pamela B. Green, narrated by Jodie Foster, and produced by Robert Redford.

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché made its festival debut at Cannes 2018 to a standing ovation, and then was seen at the Deauville, Telluride, BFI London, and New York Film Festivals among others. It opened in Los Angeles and New York in April and is now screening nationwide.

(Photo by: Alliance Française de Washington)

Synopsis:

When Alice Guy-Blaché completed her first film in 1896 Paris, she was not only the first female filmmaker but one of the first directors ever to make a narrative film. Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché follows her rise from Gaumont secretary to her appointment as head of the production a year later, and her subsequent illustrious 20-year career in France and in the United States, as the founder of her own studio and as writer, director, and/or producer of 1,000 films—after which she was veritably erased from history. Until now...

Screening is January 24, 2020. Happy Hour at 6:30 pm. The screening will start at 7:00 pm.

Film in English & French with English subtitles.

AFDC Member & Culture Pass: FREE

Purchase tickets here.

Alliance Française de Washington is located at 2142 Wyoming Avenue NW.