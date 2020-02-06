89th Georgetown House Tour April 25th

Photo by georgetownhousetour.com

Since 1931, the Georgetown House Tour has raised millions to support charities that serve those in need in Georgetown and beyond. This year’s event will include an interactive discussion & book signing with Waterworks Co-Founder Barbara Sallick & award-winning D.C. Architect Christian Zapatka.

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, St. John’s Episcopal Church will host the 89th Georgetown House Tour, believed to be the oldest, most celebrated house tour in the country. This annual event, attracting more than 1,600 guests each year, gives locals and out-of-towners alike the opportunity to visit historic homes in a variety of styles.

Some exceptional homes and landmarks will be presented this year. Highlighting the character of historic houses improved with modern design and architecture, these houses offer a snapshot into the evolution of domestic architecture in Georgetown.

The self-guided tour begins at St. John’s Church where visitors will receive a House Tour Magazine complete with an interactive map and historic information about each property. Attendees will also receive complimentary admission to The Parish Tea, which will be held in Blake Hall at the historic St. John’s Church, from 2:00 pm. to 5:00 pm. and a Panel Discussion & Book Signing with Barbara Sallick, which will also be held at St. John’s Church at 3 p.m.

Barbara Sallick is the co-founder of Waterworks, the premier luxury kitchen and bath brand, and the company’s senior vice president of design. She is also the author of several books and will be on-hand to discuss and sign copies of her just-released book, The Perfect Kitchen (2020), alongside special guest Architect Christian Zapatka.

Advanced tickets are $55 per person, $45 per person for group tickets of 10 or more, and available for purchase here. Tickets may also be purchased at St. John's Epsicopal Church two days before and the day of the tour for $60 per prson at 3240 O Street in Georgetown.