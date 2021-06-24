4th of July Firework Cruise on the Potomac

Photo by ridetheboomerang.com

Relax on a three hour boat tour along the Potomac on July 4 from 7:30 pm till 10:45 pm.

Amazing views of D.C. monuments, landmarks, and spectacular fireworks, all without the crowds.

Tickets include an open bar, music, and snacks. Purchase here.

Meet on the dock at the Washington Harbour. They will board in the commercial vessel boarding zone at Georgetown Waterfront (Washington Harbour).

Please be at the dock at least 20 minutes before the start time. The Boomerang uses a shared docking space in Georgetown with several other companies, so when you arrive, you’re unlikely to see our boat waiting dockside. It will arrive right at the event time and must load quickly & depart. Sadly, we cannot wait for late arrivals.

Please note: Your name will be on a list at the dock, so there is no need to print out a paper ticket.

It is suggested that you bring a light jacket or wrap.