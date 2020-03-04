2020 Architecture & Design Film Festival Mar. 26-29

Photo by ADFF DC Mario Botta

The Architecture & Design Film Festival (ADFF: D.C.) will be held at The National Building Museum from March 26 through March 29, 2020.

Presented by The National Building Museum with the Revada Foundation of the Logan Family, over the course of four days, the festival will screen films that explore design and its connection to a range of issues including gender equity, income inequality, immigration, and religion―through the life and work of practitioners like Phyllis Lambert, Denise Scott Brown, Mario Botta, Bruce Goff, László Moholy-Nagy, Jørn Utzon, and Isamu Noguchi.

(Photo by: adfilmfest.com) From "Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience"

ADFF: D.C. begins with an Opening Night celebration and D.C. premiere of City Dreamers on the evening of Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The National Building Museum will be the venue for all films and will host screenings in three separate theaters, including one in the Museum’s iconic Great Hall, which has undergone a recent renovation.

Between films, attendees can enjoy food and drink for purchase and relax in one of two Film Festival Lounges, featuring furniture donated by Herman Miller Collection and Design Foundry, and view a selection of AIA Film Challenge shorts.

ADFF: D.C. is the first public program offered as part of the Museum’s 40th anniversary celebration, a year of exhibitions and programming that inspire curiosity about the world we design and build.

Full schedule and ticketing information is available here.