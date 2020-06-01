Where to Buy Masks in Georgetown

Photo by maisondecarine.com

To help us stay safe in public, The Georgetown Bid offers a list of places to purchase face masks right here.

Carine’s Bridal Atelier / The Georgetown bridal boutique is selling face masks for children and adults. The 100% cotton masks have a filter insert, with varied fabric prints and colors. For bulk and corporate orders, contact info@carinesbridal.com.

Clyde’s / Handmade, reusable, washable masks available from their Market Pantry. 100% of proceeds go the Clyde’s Restaurant Employee Assistance Fund. Masks are restocked every Monday, with fabric donations coming in from the Clyde’s family.

Crumbs and Whiskers Cat Cafe / Purchase a pack of three black face masks for $30, or a single mask for $13. 100% of your purchase will benefit their staff.

Do’s Custom Tailors / Handmade masks available for purchase; email doscustomtailoring@gmail.com.

Ernesto Santalla / One-of-a-kind, designer masks for $25 each.

Ike Behar / High-count, two-ply masks available, made from the shirting fabric Ike Behar has in-house to keep their craftspeople working. Washable, reusable, and elegantly patterned. For every face mask purchased, a second one will be donated to Georgetown Ministry Center.

J.Crew / Pre-order a set of three non-medical, reusable masks made from their signature striped, gingham and end-on-end fabrics. J.Crew and Madewell have also made a donation to supply 75,000 single-use masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York.

Lucas Tailor / Masks available for purchase; call 202.625.7108 and ask for Zola.

Ministry of Supply / Each trademarked Mask° kit includes a mask, 10 replaceable filters, and a donation to procure more masks for frontline healthcare professionals.

Neighborhood Provisions / Reusable cloth face masks available from their Pantry.

Outdoor Voices / 5-pack of non-medical-grade reusable face masks made with Textured Compression. 100% of proceeds will benefit Direct Relief. Masks ship in mid-May.

(Photo by: patisseriepoupon.com)

Patisserie Poupon / Face masks for children and adults available, made out of French fabric.

rag & bone / To keep domestic factories going during this time, the company is making non-medical masks in the Garment Districts of New York and Los Angeles, available for shipping beginning May 29. $5 from each mask supports City Harvest.

Rent the Runway / Masks are made from fabric scraps from prior production runs or purchased as unused surplus from textile mills. For each 5-pack of reusable masks sold, RTR will give a 5-pack to a community in need through their partnership with Project Renewal, a New York-based nonprofit organization founded to end the cycle of homelessness.

SCOUT / Known for their cheerful and bright patterns, SCOUT Bags’ new face masks are just as colorful. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Georgetown University Hospital Pediatric Oncology Family Relief Fund.

Shop Made in DC / Buy a face mask from a local maker to help Shop Made in DC keep a healthy local economy. Masks sell out fast, but are restocked frequently.

(Photo by: rag-bone.com)

Sid Mashburn & Ann Mashburn / Reusable face masks for men and women, made by their shirting factory with Italian yarn-dyed fabric and cheery green or neon yellow elastic. The pattern will be randomly chosen from one of several swatches.

Tuckernuck / The boutique quickly sold out of its handmade masks, but is working to restock the masks in new prints and stripes in the next week or two for adults and kids sizes. 100% of proceeds will benefit Mt. Sinai Hospitals in New York City and No Kid Hungry.