Wheels Down, Georgetown

Photo by Sam Kittner for The Georgetown BID

Each May, nearly 17,000 area commuters celebrate bicycling as a clean, fun and healthy way to get to work during Commuter Connections and Washington Area Bicyclist Association’s Bike to Work Day. The Georgetown BID sponsors a “pit stop” in Georgetown Waterfront Park where commuters can enjoy complimentary refreshments and bicycle-themed giveaways. This year, it's May 21, 2021 from 6:00 am to 9:00 am at Georgetown Waterfront Park (K Street and Wisconsin Avenue).

The 2019 pit stop drew nearly 500 riders–one of the most visited in the region. Registration is free, and all registrants are entered in a drawing to win a free bike. The first 20,000 people who register each year also receive a free t-shirt, and the first 300 to stop by receive a Bike to Work Day water bottle.

Click here for more information on biking in Georgetown.