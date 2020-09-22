What's New at Clyde's

Photo by clydes.com

Check out these new offerings from Clyde's Restaurant Group:

Lobster

The highly anticipated lobster special returns this week! Available at all locations through October 28th (while supplies last),

Maine Lobster: 1 ¼# steamed lobster with lemon butter, french fries and coleslaw $21.99

Lobster Shepherd’s Pie: Maine lobster meat, peas, carrots, celery, onions, fennel, garlic, tarragon, whipped Parmesan potatoes $21.99

New This Year Steamed Lobster Family 4-Pack: coleslaw, french fries, lemon butter $90 carryout only

Family 4-Packs

Homeschooling is hard. Dinner shouldn't be. Whether your kids returned to school in person or virtual, September can feel like one headache after another. Let the Family 4-Packs solve the dinner dilemma, while you figure out Common Core...

(Photo by: clydes.com) Clyde's of Georgetown

Cater Out Menus

Big Milestones, Small Celebrations. Catering platters are now available in many sizes- don't let life's big moments go unnoticed. Celebrate at home with Clyde's hors d'oeuvres, sandwiches, desserts, and more!

1789 Weekly Pop-Up

Now through October: Reserve Wine Sale

They are offering a rare opportunity to scoop up treasures from our wine cellar or stock up on wines suited to everyday enjoyment. Order online for Saturday pickup at the 1789 Club Room via curbside pickup.

Weekly bakery pop-up bakery by Pastry Chef Shari Maciejewski: This week's features the fall favorite lattice crust apple pie and Rosh Hashanah treats.

(Photo by: clydes.com)

Oyster Happy Hour

Daily 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Happy hour doesn't have to be limited to the work week!

Visit the raw bars at Old Ebbitt Grill, Clyde's of Chevy Chase, Tower Oaks Lodge, Clyde's at Mark Center.

Sushi Happy Hour

The Hamilton sushi happy hour has returned! $5 off sushi rolls 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Mondays through Fridays.