WFP Lists Stunning Palisades Colonial

Photo by homevisit.com 1616 Foxhall Road NW

Washington Fine Properties is offering 1616 Foxhall Road, an exceptional Palisades Colonial residence, listed at $2,495,000.

Seamlessly blending contemporary and traditional design, the property is situated nearby tony Georgetown, with its vibrant mix of shopping and restaurants, as well as bike and walking paths along the waterfront.

The over 5,000 square foot home features both formal and informal rooms for enhanced entertaining and livability. Four levels include an oversized two-car garage with interior access. There is a large secluded deck, and rear and side yards.

The home features only the finest design materials and distinctive fixtures. The first floor showcases a stunning two-story foyer with beautiful marble floors. A formal living room is anchored by an elegant fireplace. The spacious dining room, that can easily accommodate large dinner parties, has two walls of windows that maximize light. The family room features three Palladian windows and doors, another fireplace and a wall of bookcases and shelves.

The kitchen is a gourmet’s delight. There is a sunny large table space area and island. It boasts upscale stainless steel appliances such as Viking and SubZero. There are copious cabinets as well as gorgeous granite counters.

The second floor offers three bedrooms with three ensuite bathrooms. The fabulous master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bathroom with a separate whirlpool tub, separate shower with jets and double vanities with upscale hardware. The third floor offers a fourth bedroom, full bath, office nook and significant storage space. The lower level also offers a fireplace and a bedroom with bath.

The home’s location, contemporary design, and fine craftsmanship create a rare opportunity to own a true masterpiece in the heart of the nation’s Capital.

For more information, contact Lee Murphy at 202.277.7477 or lee.murphy@wfp.com

For a virtual tour, click here.