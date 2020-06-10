WFP Lists Stunning Georgetown Residence

Photo by homevisit.com 3303 Q Street NW

Washington Fine Properties has listed a stunning 3,753 square foot Georgetown residence at $4,375,000.

Turn Key! No detail has been overlooked, no surface has been left untouched during the two-year renovation of this five bedroom, five-and-a-half bath East Village Residence.

This is a true Linda Battalia renovation, showcasing the attributes for which she has become so well known.

By using the highest quality materials and the finest workmanship, she has designed a residence fit for the 21st century lifestyle.

The main entrance opens to an elegant foyer which leads to the spacious living room/dining room on one side and the comfortable family room on the other.

The eat-in kitchen has top of the line appliances and opens on to the private, south garden.

The upper level has a luxurious master suite with bath and dressing room.

There is also a second bedroom with en suite bath, as well as a study.

The top level has two more bedrooms, each with its own bath and a laundry room.

The lower level, with a separate rear entrance, has a private bedroom suite, a large and sunny recreation room, a large storage room, and a generous utility room.

The driveway is generous, space for two cars plus.

For a virtual tour, click here.

For more information, contact Jamie Peva at 202.258.5050 or jcpeva@me.com