WFP Lists Stunning Georgetown Residence
Washington Fine Properties has listed a stunning 3,753 square foot Georgetown residence at $4,375,000.
Turn Key! No detail has been overlooked, no surface has been left untouched during the two-year renovation of this five bedroom, five-and-a-half bath East Village Residence.
This is a true Linda Battalia renovation, showcasing the attributes for which she has become so well known.
By using the highest quality materials and the finest workmanship, she has designed a residence fit for the 21st century lifestyle.
The main entrance opens to an elegant foyer which leads to the spacious living room/dining room on one side and the comfortable family room on the other.
The eat-in kitchen has top of the line appliances and opens on to the private, south garden.
The upper level has a luxurious master suite with bath and dressing room.
There is also a second bedroom with en suite bath, as well as a study.
The top level has two more bedrooms, each with its own bath and a laundry room.
The lower level, with a separate rear entrance, has a private bedroom suite, a large and sunny recreation room, a large storage room, and a generous utility room.
The driveway is generous, space for two cars plus.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact Jamie Peva at 202.258.5050 or jcpeva@me.com
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment