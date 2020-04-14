WFP Lists Stunning Duplex With Potomac River Views

Photo by HomeVisit 1401 N. Oaks Street #302, Arlington, VA

Lenore G. Rubino and Karen Nicholson of Washington Fine Properties have listed an elegant corner unit duplex condominium in Arlington, Virginia. Offered At $1,150,000, this 2,380 square foot residence comes with three garage spots.

The owner is the original developer of the The Weslie, a building designed to maximize all the efficiencies of sharing "common use" space while preserving the pleasure of individual home living and personal privacy. The concept was to create a small, exclusive community of 43 individual homes within one elegant building.

The Weslie provides gracious living minutes from downtown Rosslyn, Georgetown, Key Bridge, Memorial Bridge, and Ronald Reagan International Airport. Its spectacular setting overlooks the Potomac River with views and access to the District.

This unique, hard to find three-bedroom duplex residence has two-and-a-half baths, a 24-foot long living room with 13-foot ceilings. A wall of glass opens onto a 21-foot private balcony with stunning views. The dining room also provides a spectacular view of the Potomac River with its Juliette balcony.

A dramatic curved staircase with hand-carved railing and spindles leads down to the main level. The kitchen features a separate breakfast room which also has incredible views.

The luxurious master bedroom suite has a private balcony. The master suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and full, private bathroom. The entry level features two additional, well-sized bedrooms with large closets and beautiful views. A second full bathroom sits adjacent to the bedrooms.

Abundant storage and function is found in the hallway walk-in closet, linen closet and laundry/utility room.

The entire freshly painted unit has refinished hardwood parquet floors. There’s a large outdoor parking area in front of building for guests, and a large owner's storage room right behind parking space.

This dog-friendly building offers concierge service. A secure camera monitors both interior and exterior of the building including the above ground parking garage.

For more information, contact lenore.rubino@wfp.com 202.262.1261 and karen.nicholson@wfp.com 202.256.0474

For a virtual tour, click here.