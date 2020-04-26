WFP Lists Spectacular Georgetown Colonial
Washington Fine Properties has listed a spectacular fully-detached colonial home in Georgetown offered at $2,895,000.
Akseizer Residential does it again with this circa 1908 immaculate renovation at 1639 35th Street NW, reimagined for modern living with no detail spared.
The lush gated garden with herringbone brick walkway leads to a charming covered front porch and into an expansive parlor.
White oak herringbone wood floors flow throughout the open living space including the living room with a marble gas fireplace flanked by custom built-ins, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with waterfall edge island, top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, Waterworks fixtures.
The walkout features a professionally-landscaped private rear garden.
Four bedrooms offer generous storage, and three and-a-half bathrooms feature gorgeous Waterworks fixtures and marble finishes.
Added convenience with laundry on both the upper and lower levels.
Smart home features include wifi-connected integrated audio, video, lighting, thermostats, security, appliances, and more.
All complete with gated parking in a prime Georgetown location.
For more information, contact:
Robert Hryniewicki
Robert.H@wfp.com
202.243.1620
Adam T. Rackliffe
adam.rackliffe@wfp.com
202.243.1620
Christopher R. Leary
christopher.leary@wfp.com
202.243.1620
For a virtual tour, click here.
