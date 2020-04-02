WFP Lists Renovated Town Home in Hillandale's Gated Community

Photo by Peter Papoulakos Photography 3907 Ivy Terrace Court NW

Cynthia Howar of Washington Fine Properties has listed a 3,276 square foot four bedroom, three and-a-half bath town home at 3907 Ivy Terrace Court NW in Hillandale at $1,795,000.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

Located in the heart of West Georgetown, this gated community sits on 47 acres with its own swimming pool, tot lot, tennis courts, and 24/7 security.

Originally a working 70-acre sheep farm until Ann Archbold (daughter of the founder of Standard Oil, John Dana Archbold) bought the entire property in 1922. Hillandale is the only gated community in Washington, D.C. and recently hailed in Forbes.com as one of the nine best gated communities in America.

Howar has written a fascinating article on Hillandale’s history and here’s the link.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

This completely renovated home has all new windows and doors, bathrooms and kitchen and features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and energy efficient amenities. The entry foyer, with coat closet and half bath, leads to an open dining room, two-story living room with fireplace, and renovated kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and adjoining breakfast area.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

There’s a private rear patio off the main level that looks onto a common forested area. It has east and west exposure, a one-car garage with a driveway.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

The master suite occupies the entire second level. The master bedroom has a beautiful vaulted ceiling and connects to the completely renovated master bath and convenient den. The third level has two sizable bedroom, a full bath, and a walk-in cedar storage closet.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

The lower level completes the home with a fourth bedroom or den, full bath, storage closets, and access to the garage.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

The energy efficient amenities include: solar panels, electric car charging station, energy efficient HVAC system. The HOA fee includes: 24/7 gated security, high speed internet, basic cable, pool, tennis courts, tot-lot, snow and trash removal.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

For a virtual tour, click here.

(Photo by: Peter Papoulakos Photography)

For more information, please contact Cynthia Howar at 202.944.5000 or 202.297.6000.