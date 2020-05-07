WFP Lists New Chevy Chase Home in Somerset

Photo by HomeVisit 4909 Falstone Avenue

Washington Fine Properties has listed a fabulous new home in sought-after Somerset in Chevy Chase, Maryland offered at $3,195,000.

Conveniently located just north of the DC line, the special enclave of The Town of Somerset is over 100 years old and offers a community swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball court and more. It's a short walk to Metro, the Capital Crescent Trail, and nearby shopping.

Beautifully constructed and appointed, this 2019 built house at 4909 Falstone Avenue checks off everything on a buyer's wish list including a thoughtfully-designed floor plan with excellent flow and proportions, beautiful light, high-end finishes and custom-built appointments throughout.

The six bedroom/six-and-a-half bathroom house of approximately 7200 total square feet has a detached two-car garage, covered deck and balcony.

Everything's in the right place: four large bedrooms and en suite bath on 2nd floor including an incredible owner's suite with a private balcony.

There's a beautiful third floor bedroom suite and office; great lower level; a gorgeous, large, top-of-the line kitchen with grand, four-seat island, adjoining large informal dining/breakfast area and adjacent open large family room with fireplace opening to covered deck.

There's also a separate front entrance to a terrific mud-room.

Plus there is a proper living room and separate large formal dining room with custom butler's pantry, all off a gracious central hall with a handsome wide, light-filled staircase.

Here is a link to the virtual tour.

For more information, contact Nate Guggenheim at 202.333.5905 or nate.guggenheim@wfp.com