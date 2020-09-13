WFP Lists Historic East Village Georgetown Mansion
Washington Fine Properties has listed an exceptional residence at 3147 P Street NW offered at $7,495,000.
Everything about this property is extraordinary.
Prominently and beautifully sited on a perfect block in Georgetown’s East Village, this historic Georgetown mansion has wonderful proportions and light throughout.
Renovated and restored from top to bottom the house is comfortable and easy to live in, but not at expense to the grandeur of its formal spaces.
The double living room has 11-foot ceilings and fantastic light flowing in from its massive windows.
This room alone is one of the special entertaining spaces of Georgetown.
The attached dining room is also large enough to accommodate any formal occasion.
The spacious proportions continue to the upper levels of the house where a master suite includes two ensuite bathrooms, a dressing room, and a separate sitting room, and there are additional bedrooms for family or guests.
The wonderful, walled, private garden includes a pool and manicured terraces with a large water feature.
The three bay garage with, guest quarters above, is ideal for an office or help quarters.
For more information, contact Jamie Peva at 202. 258.5050 or jcpeva@me.com.
For a virtual tour, click here.
