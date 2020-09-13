WFP Lists Historic East Village Georgetown Mansion

Photo by homevisit.com 3147 P Street NW

Washington Fine Properties has listed an exceptional residence at 3147 P Street NW offered at $7,495,000.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

Everything about this property is extraordinary.

Prominently and beautifully sited on a perfect block in Georgetown’s East Village, this historic Georgetown mansion has wonderful proportions and light throughout.

Renovated and restored from top to bottom the house is comfortable and easy to live in, but not at expense to the grandeur of its formal spaces.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The double living room has 11-foot ceilings and fantastic light flowing in from its massive windows.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

This room alone is one of the special entertaining spaces of Georgetown.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The attached dining room is also large enough to accommodate any formal occasion.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The spacious proportions continue to the upper levels of the house where a master suite includes two ensuite bathrooms, a dressing room, and a separate sitting room, and there are additional bedrooms for family or guests.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The wonderful, walled, private garden includes a pool and manicured terraces with a large water feature.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The three bay garage with, guest quarters above, is ideal for an office or help quarters.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

For more information, contact Jamie Peva at 202. 258.5050 or jcpeva@me.com.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

For a virtual tour, click here.