WFP Lists Condo at The Residences on M Street

Photo by homevisit.com 2501 M Street NW

Washington Fine Properties has listed a 1,340 square foot two bedroom, three bath condominium at The Residences on M Street for $1,339,000.

Sophisticated living on the crest of Georgetown, the elegant common areas offer the finest in community amenities, twenty-four hour concierge service manages your life away from home and this pet-friendly building is next to Rock Creek Park and the acreage of Francis Dog Park. DeNiro's Nobu is in the building.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

A half moon covered portico completes access to the front entrance to protect you from inclement weather. Unit 702 features unobstructed western views over lush greenery from a wall to wall balcony.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The main level features a living room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with expresso machine and high end cabinetry as well as a full bath that doubles as a dog washing station.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The upper level encompasses two en-suite bedrooms, the primary one of which duplicates the magnificent park views to the National Cathedral and the Islamic Center of DC with abundant closets and a luxurious spa tub in the bath.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

The secondary suite features its own private terrace with a doggie door for your preening pooch. Rounding out the private quarters are a full size washer and dryer and wood floors. Recessed lighting is featured throughout the unit. Parking is available in the building at a discounted rate of $200 per month for building residents.

(Photo by: homevisit.com)

Abundant storage, a third full bath and in-unit laundry complete this ideally located haven.

For more information, contact Marilyn Chairty at 202.427.7553 or marilyn.charity@wfp.com

For a virtual tour, click here.